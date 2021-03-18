Citigroup Inc. Buys 17,397 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of EVO Payments worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after buying an additional 480,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 274,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 84.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 270,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 246,203 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after buying an additional 216,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $671,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,183. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.