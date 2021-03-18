Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,890 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,297 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 281.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,482,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000.

VIS opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $189.98.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

