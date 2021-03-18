Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,582 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Kirby worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEX opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

