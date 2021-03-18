Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 175,000 Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000.

Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

