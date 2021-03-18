Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Visteon by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Visteon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $2,285,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 190,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Shares of VC stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average is $123.43. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

