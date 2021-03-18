Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,593,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,016,000 after acquiring an additional 461,282 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 100.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 471,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $39.48 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

