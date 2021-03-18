Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 451.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of PetMed Express worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 508,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 268,613 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 230,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 109,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $720.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $3,644,300 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

