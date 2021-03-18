Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

