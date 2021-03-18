Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matson by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Matson by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MATX opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Matson’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

