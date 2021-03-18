Citigroup Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 672,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 255,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $92.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $92.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.