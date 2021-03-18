Citigroup Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.