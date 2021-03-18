Citigroup Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Getty Realty worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.37 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

