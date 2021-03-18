Citigroup Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Compugen worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

