Citigroup Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 211.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 29.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -124.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,946,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.