Citigroup Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of FibroGen worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FibroGen by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FibroGen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,687,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

