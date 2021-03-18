Citigroup Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.