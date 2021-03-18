Citigroup Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $123.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $131.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

