Citigroup Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 143.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,251,869 in the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

