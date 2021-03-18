Citigroup Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 845.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Enviva Partners worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -258.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. Enviva Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 520.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVA. Citigroup upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

