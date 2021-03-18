Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of RadNet worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RadNet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

