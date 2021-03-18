Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of LivaNova worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

