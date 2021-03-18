Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $341,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,332. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:NUS opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

