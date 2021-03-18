Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $100.50.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

