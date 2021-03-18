Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,684 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 116.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

