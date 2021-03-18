Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,747 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $46.68 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

