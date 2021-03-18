Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock.

DEN opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

