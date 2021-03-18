Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 74,962 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLDR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

