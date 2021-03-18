Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 661.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Domo worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

