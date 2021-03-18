Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

NYSE:OMI opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

