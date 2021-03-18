Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,638 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $48.15 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

