Citigroup Inc. Sells 199,134 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,134 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commercial Metals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 45,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 459,806 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 602,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

