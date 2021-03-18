Citigroup Inc. Sells 47,524 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,524 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,731,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $68.72 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.84.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

