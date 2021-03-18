Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,438 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Altus Midstream worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $914.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

