Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,009 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of First Hawaiian worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

FHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

