Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

CFG opened at $44.68 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.