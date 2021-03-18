Civic (CVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $299.21 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $299.21 million and approximately $52.47 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00629189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025008 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033613 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

