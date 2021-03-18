Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $93,822.34 and approximately $5.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00035914 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000135 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,992,719 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

