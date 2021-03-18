Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 5.4%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 6,063,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,241,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

