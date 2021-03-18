Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 3,045,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,762,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfleet Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 93,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,039,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.