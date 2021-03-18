CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,406.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2,406.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016347 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,599,728 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

