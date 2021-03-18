Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of CBGPY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.