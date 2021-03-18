Cloudbric 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $384,659.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $384,659.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.20 or 0.00628146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034374 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,370,511 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

