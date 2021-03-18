Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells $637,920.64 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudera alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $1,109,535.68.

Cloudera stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.