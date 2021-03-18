Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Insider Sells $347,193.28 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudera by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 265,824 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,181,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

