Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 33,350 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,495,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,680 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $3,920,687.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $3,819,541.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $3,948,596.00.

Shares of NET opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -191.84 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

