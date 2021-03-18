Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

