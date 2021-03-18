CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $445.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 441.50 ($5.77), with a volume of 25520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

Separately, Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 375.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34.

In other news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

