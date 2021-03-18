CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CNA Financial worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 59,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

