CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Charles J. Jacklin Sells 2,700 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 1,079,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,109. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,324,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

