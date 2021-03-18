Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.45

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.45 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 59.70 ($0.78). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 1,057,727 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £871.25 million and a PE ratio of 33.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In other Coats Group news, insider Rajiv Sharma sold 2,678,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £1,848,086.34 ($2,414,536.63).

Coats Group Company Profile (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

